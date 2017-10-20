In the Kitchen: Stuffed Portobello Mushroom

The Rhode Show Published: Updated:

Chef Alan Klemanchuck from The Hungry Goat’s Kitchen joined us to share his recipe for a Stuffed Portobello Mushroom. 

Enjoy a $50 gift certificate for $25 to The Hungry Goat’s Kitchen with this week’s Rhody Deal.

Ingredients: 

  • 1 half stalk of Celery (dice small)
  • One day old French Bread
  • 6 medium sized shrimp (dice small)
  • 1/2 an onion (chopped small and sautéed)
  • 1/2 oz of old bay seasoning
  • 1/2 a cup of chicken stock
  • 1 Portobello Mushroom cap
  • Red pepper aoili

Directions: 

  1.  Cook all shrimp and leave 4 aside for topping
  2.  Preheat over to 400 degrees
  3.  Add all ingredients in mixing bowl, thoroughly combine
  4.  Stuff into cap
  5.  Add 4 shrimp on top
  6.  Put into preheated 400 degree oven
  7.  Cook for 15 minutes or until stuffing is browning on top
  8.  Take out and plate with red pepper aoili

 

===========

===========

The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.