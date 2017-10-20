In the Kitchen: Stuffed Portobello Mushroom

Chef Alan Klemanchuck from The Hungry Goat’s Kitchen joined us to share his recipe for a Stuffed Portobello Mushroom.
Ingredients:
- 1 half stalk of Celery (dice small)
- One day old French Bread
- 6 medium sized shrimp (dice small)
- 1/2 an onion (chopped small and sautéed)
- 1/2 oz of old bay seasoning
- 1/2 a cup of chicken stock
- 1 Portobello Mushroom cap
- Red pepper aoili
Directions:
- Cook all shrimp and leave 4 aside for topping
- Preheat over to 400 degrees
- Add all ingredients in mixing bowl, thoroughly combine
- Stuff into cap
- Add 4 shrimp on top
- Put into preheated 400 degree oven
- Cook for 15 minutes or until stuffing is browning on top
- Take out and plate with red pepper aoili
