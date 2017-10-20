In the Kitchen: Stuffed Portobello Mushroom

Chef Alan Klemanchuck from The Hungry Goat’s Kitchen joined us to share his recipe for a Stuffed Portobello Mushroom.

Ingredients:

1 half stalk of Celery (dice small)

One day old French Bread

6 medium sized shrimp (dice small)

1/2 an onion (chopped small and sautéed)

1/2 oz of old bay seasoning

1/2 a cup of chicken stock

1 Portobello Mushroom cap

Red pepper aoili

Directions:

Cook all shrimp and leave 4 aside for topping Preheat over to 400 degrees Add all ingredients in mixing bowl, thoroughly combine Stuff into cap Add 4 shrimp on top Put into preheated 400 degree oven Cook for 15 minutes or until stuffing is browning on top Take out and plate with red pepper aoili

