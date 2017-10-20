Man sentenced to 45 years for stabbing Rite Aid employee

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The man accused of stabbing a teenage Rite Aid employee has been sentenced to 45 years, 25 to serve.

Prosecutors say Jacob Gallant, 41, of Westport approached Alyssa Garcia, 18, at the Warwick Avenue Rite Aid on Mar. 5 and stabbed her 20 times. Garcia was severely injured but survived her injuries.

Gallant pleaded no contest to charges of assault with intent to commit murder, mayhem and possession of a knife with a blade longer than three inches while committing a crime of violence.

While in police custody, Jacob Gallant voluntarily spoke with detectives and admitted he left Westport on March 3 and drove to the State of Maryland, then back towards Rhode Island. While in Rhode Island, he told detectives that he “just went nuts,” and that he purchased the knife earlier in the day on March 5 because he “wanted to kill someone, I didn’t know who, just wanted to kill someone.”

“This is one of the most horrific and senseless acts of violence that this office has prosecuted. What started out as a very typical day for Alyssa Garcia turned violent when the defendant decided he wanted to kill someone. Although it will take a very long time, if ever, for Alyssa’s physical and emotional wounds to heal, we are extremely grateful that Connor Devine and Stanley Bastian stepped in, stopped the assault and saved her life. All three – Alyssa, Connor and Stanley – are heroes,” said Attorney General Kilmartin.

