Pinpoint Traffic Blog: Heavy Weekend Delays Expected

Heavy traffic delays for Providence drivers expected this weekend

After years of driver complaints, the RIDOT is taking action and fixing the “long-standing dip” near the hospitals in Providence. The dip in the roadway is on the ramp from I-195 West to I-95 South after Exit 1B (Eddy St), a highly traveled area.

If you frequently drive this way, you know exactly what I’m talking about.

DOT spokesman Charles St. Martin tells me they “believe the depression in the roadway is due to settlement.” Martin continued, “once the repair is underway crews will be able to better determine what caused the exact problem.”

Starting Friday at 7 p.m. the DOT will be reducing the number of lanes on the ramp from two to one.

This closure will remain in effect until 5 a.m. on Monday, October 23.

DOT officials say the ramp is made of concrete, not asphalt, so “to patch it, they need to remove the old concrete and replace it with new concrete and that needs time to cure,” says Martin.

Officials chose to repair the roadway over the weekend in order to avoid excessive weekday delays.

How heavy will the delays be? DOT officials are urging drivers to check ahead before heading in this direction.

Planning an alternate route, could be your best bet especially during peak travel times 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

DETOUR #1

Providence/East Side/Seekonk commuters heading to the hospital area : Take Exit 2 (South Main St) -> Point St. Bridge -> Eddy St.

Drivers heading South on I-95 can take I-95 North -> Rt. 10 South (Exit 22B) -> I-95 South

DETOUR #2

This is the first of two weekend closures needed to resolve the problem. “There will be a second weekend closure in about a month,” says Martin.

The work is part of a $3.2 million bridge repair project in Providence underway since mid-April. Officials say it is both on time and on budget.

Completion is scheduled for the end of the year.

Click here for Real-Time Interactive Traffic Map, Drive Times & Live Traffic Cams »