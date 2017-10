JOHNSTON, R.I. (WPRI) – State police and Johnston police are investigating a serious crash in Johnston, which sent one person to the hospital.

The crash occurred around 7:30 p.m. on Hartford Avenue between a motorcycle and a black SUV.

State Police say the motorcycle driver was taken to the hospital and they have not confirmed if the extent of the injuries.

