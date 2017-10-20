Police search for suspect who robbed Fall River store with hammer

Fall River, Mass. (WPRI) – Police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection with an armed robbery that occurred on Oct. 15 at a business on North Main Street in Fall River.

According to police, the a male entered the store around 3:30 a.m. wielding a hammer and demanded money from the clerk. Police say the clerk handed over an undisclosed amount of money.

The man is described as Hispanic with a thin build, possibly in his 20s. He as last seen wearing blue jeans, a red t-shirt with white sleeves and a dark colored hat. Police also ask the public to note the presence of his facial hair as well as his distinct tattoo on the left side of his neck.

Anyone with information should contact Detective John McDonald of the Fall River Police Major Crimes Division (508) 324-2796, Fall River Police Main Line (508) 676-8511 or the Anonymous TIPS line (508)672-TIPS.