PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Providence Police are searching for a suspect involved in a hit-and-run crash Thursday night.

The driver was turning onto Union Avenue from Whitehall Street when the Ford F-150 collided with a motorcyclist.

Police say the driver of the truck then fled the scene.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the vehicle is encouraged to contact police.

The motorcyclist, a 51-year-old man from Warwick, was taken to the hospital. His condition is not known at this time.