Providence K-9 helps track down breaking and entering suspect

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Police arrested a man who they say was a suspect in multiple breaking and entering cases after one of their K-9’s found him hiding in a basement.

Police responded to a home on Union Avenue on Oct. 19 searching for Julio Vega, 34, who police say was wanted for several breaking and entering incidents in the Silver Lake area of Providence.

According to police, surveillance images from a recent breaking and entering on Plainfiled Street helped them identify Vegas as the suspect responsible, leading to a warrant for his arrest.

Upon arrival to the Union Avenue address, police spoke with Vega’s girlfriend who police say said she did not know where he was.

Police then contacted the K-9 unit to conduct a search for the suspect. Officer Louis Salinaro and K-9 Gero were successful in locating Vega hiding in the basement of the home.

According to police, Vega has been charged with three counts of breaking and entering as well as three outstanding warrants.