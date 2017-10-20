Providence police investigating overnight stabbings

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Police are investigating two stabbing incidents in the financial district early Friday morning.

The first occurred just after 1 a.m. outside Hanley’s Ale House.

Police say a man was inside, on the dance floor, when he was slashed in the backside. He was taken to Miriam Hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been made in connection with the attack at this time, and a description of the suspect has not been released.

The second stabbing also happened just after 1 a.m. at the corner of Orange and Weybossett Streets.

A male victim was slashed in the back. He was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with what police say are non-life threatening injuries.

One suspect was arrested at the scene.