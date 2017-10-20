Rhode Show Rewind: Fall fun and scary movies

The puppies are doing well.
Heavy traffic delays are expected for Providence drivers this weekend.
Sponsored by:
Bikers Against Child Abuse is geared toward helping children at the worst of times.
The city has approved $25 million in tax deals that don’t require public vetting since 2015.
OGDEN, Utah (AP) — In communities up and down the Wasatch Front, women are learning how to look at childbirth differently in hopes of experi…
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has announced that Idaho will receive $1.2 million of a multistate settlement wit…
Need a gift? Want something convenient and delicious? Then you need an Edible Arrangement! Always a crowd pleaser, their delectable salted…
Chip Wade-TV host, celebrity home designer & expert craftsman, shares tips on getting your home ready for the holidays
Dr. Paul Fadale of University Orthopedics breaks down Gordon Hayward’s injury and prognosis.
Ruthie Polinsky was in Foxboro on Wednesday to preview Falcons at Patriots.
Fall is in the air on The Rhode Show.
We heading to the farm to make apple cider and also found out what scary movies we love to hate.
Check out The Rhode Show Rewind.
Advertisement