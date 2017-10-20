T.F. Green ranked among top ten airports in traveler survey

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A great little airport that’s easy to reach and navigate.

That’s what T.F. Green Airport boils down to, according to a new survey published by the magazine, Conde Nast Traveler.

The magazine surveyed its readers in the 2017 Readers’ Choice Awards.

“Once again, the smaller airports make the cut, thanks to great food and shopping, free Wi-Fi, and ease of connection,” the magazine said.

Officials at T.F. Green said Thursday they could not be more pleased with the recognition.

“It is validation from users of the airport that we are heading in the right direction,” said Iftikhar Ahmad, the president and CEO of the Rhode Island Airport Corporation.

Almost two-thirds of New England’s population lives within a 75-minute drive of the airfield, the survey noted.

At number 9, Green was in good New England company on the 2017 list. Number 10 was Portland, Maine’s International Jetport. Further up the list, at number 5, was Hartford, Conn.’s Bradley International Airport, which has added Norwegian Air flights as Green has.

The survey figures in the November issue of the print magazine, which hits newsstands next Tuesday.