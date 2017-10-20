“The Clock Man” now on display at Promenade Apartments

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A new piece of art is now on display at the Promenade Apartments in Providence.

A crane hoisted a new art piece, called “The Clock Man,” to the top of the building on Friday.

It’s a life-size representation of an industrial worker, circa 1910, pushing a functioning clock.

The Foundry commissioned the artwork to both celebrate completion of the campus’ rennovations and alsoto pay tribute to the Brown and Sharpe Manufacturing Company, the original tenants, who started out as clockmakers.

“It’s gonna tell accurate time, and y’know there’s 160,000 cars driving by the clock, many of them will be entering Providence,” said Tony Thomas of The Foundry Associates. “It will be a nice way to introduce them to the creativity that exists in the city.”

Local artist and Rhode Island School of Design (RISD) graduate Peter Dipenbrock designed “The Clock Man.”

