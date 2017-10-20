Warwick job fair helping veterans transition to civilian life

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — For the seventh year in a row, the “Hiring Our Heroes” job fair at the Warwick Mall Friday brought together dozens of companies interested in hiring military veterans.

The last two fairs in Warwick resulted in over a hundred veterans receiving job offers.

Among those first in line Friday morning was Nena Lee. She currently works in administration and records management with the Air National Guard, but hopes to branch out with a degree from the University of Rhode Island.

“I’m just trying to see if I can get a job and expand my opportunities with different companies,” she said.

Geoff Breedwell, who has a background in information technology with the U.S. Navy, said he was excited to serve his country in a new way.

Currently, he teaches students before they go into the submarine force, a 700 hour program.

Fifty-seven companies took part in Friday’s job fair. The event is sponsored by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.