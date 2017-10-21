195 work continues to back up traffic to I-95 on-ramp

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — RIDOT highway work is continuing to back up traffic on 195 West headed towards the ramp onto I-95 South.

Vehicles were backed up on the highway Saturday afternoon as heavy traffic leading to the I-95 South on ramp, while crews are fixing a considerable dip in the roadway.

“It’s important construction, it’s necessary construction and we’re going to try and do it in a short of period of time as we possibly can,” says RIDOT Director Peter Alviti.

Because where the dip sits is made of concrete, RIDOT officials say to be fixed, it needs to be removed and replaced.

“We’re asking people that if they can avoid this area or if they do have to go through this area to account for additional time that it’s gonna take for the delay to go through this area,” Alviti adds.

This likely isn’t the last time this kind of traffic due to the dip, officials say there is a second weekend closure for this same project in about a month.

The closure is in effect throughout the rest of the weekend.