Man robbed and stabbed in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A man was hospitalized Saturday morning after being robbed and stabbed in a bank parking lot.

Lt. Joseph Dufault told Eyewitness News that it happened at about 5 a.m. in the parking lot of a Santander Bank on Elmwood Avenue.

The victim was stabbed twice in the back and robbed of his wallet and cell phone. The assailant fled on foot and no description of the person was immediately available.

Dufault said that the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening and that he was alert and conversing with officers at the scene.

No arrests have yet been made.