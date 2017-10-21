One man dead after crash in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — One man is dead after crashing his car in the capital city early Saturday morning.

It happened around 3:30 a.m. in the city’s Jewelry District, at the intersection of Eddy Street and Allens Avenue.

Providence police tell Eyewitness News the man crashed into the pole of a traffic light.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

As of 5 a.m., accident reconstruction crews were investigating at the scene.

Police say it’s too early to determine whether speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.

