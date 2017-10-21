Skating community remembers Johnston man who died in motorcycle crash

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) – Forrest’s Family Fun in Center in Taunton is usually a place one could find Rick Young skating on a Saturday night. The 48-year-old died in a motorcycle crash on Friday night. The skating community at the center quickly started putting together a tribute to him.

The Saturday night at the center seemed like a normal weekend night with the music blaring and people skating. But one big piece was missing.

“He was just great, friendly to everybody all the time, and we’re going to miss that,” said Forrest Welling about Rick Young. Welling owns and manages the fun center.

Young could be found there with his family several nights a week doing what he loved. Forrest Welling describes him as a mentor for the kids and decorated skater whose talent was one of a kind. He often skated there with his wife, spinning around the center of the floor.

“Him and his wife would skate together and they would be a half an inch apart, and you don’t have that many skaters that can do that,” said Welling.

Welling took over the center about two and a half years ago and he says Young was there every step of the way to help him out.

“That’s what kind of guy he is, you can call him and say Rick I need help, he’ll come and help anybody,” said Welling.

Now a pool table near the entrance is covered with pictures of Young. A pair of his very own skates right above a shot of him in his speed skating uniform.

“It’s hard to replace a guy like that, it really is,” said Welling.

A memorial skate has been scheduled for Rick Young. It’s set to take place at Forrest’s Family Fun Center Saturday, October 28, 2017 at 10:30 p.m.