Skating community remembers Johnston man who died in motorcycle crash

TAUNTON, Mass. (WPRI) – Forrest’s Family Fun in Center in Taunton is usually a place one could find Rick Young skating on a Saturday night. The 48-year-old died in a motorcycle crash on Friday night. The skating community at the center quickly started putting together a tribute to him.
The Saturday night at the center seemed like a normal weekend night with the music blaring and people skating. But one big piece was missing.
“He was just great, friendly to everybody all the time, and we’re going to miss that,” said Forrest Welling about Rick Young. Welling owns and manages the fun center.
Young could be found there with his family several nights a week doing what he loved. Forrest Welling describes him as a mentor for the kids and decorated skater whose talent was one of a kind. He often skated there with his wife, spinning around the center of the floor.