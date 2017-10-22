Cranston police K9 stars in ‘Vested Interest’ calendar

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) – Who’s a handsome boy? K9 Zeus of the Cranston Police Department, of course.

Zeus, one of the department’s three dogs, is on the cover and the month of August of the 2018 “Vested Interest” calendar, produced by the non-profit group Vested Interest in K9s. The Massachusetts organization provide bullet and stab-resistant vests to police dogs around the country, including Cranston’s – 2,700 vests in total.

All the proceeds from sales of the calendar go towards continuing to provide equipment and services to K9s.

Police Chief Michael Winquist said that anyone interested in buying a calendar can do so Sunday morning at Garden City for the department’s annual 5k race. Zeus’s handler, Officer Gregg Bruno, will be selling and signing calendars. They are also available online at www.vik9s.org.

Zeus does have a little local competition for the title of top dog: K9 Bob of the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office and K9 Kilo of the Seekonk Police Department are also in the calendar.