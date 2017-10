FREETOWN, Mass. (WPRI) – Police in Freetown have issued an alert for a missing girl.

In a news release, Chief Carlton Abbott said that 13-year-old Sage Camara was last seen leaving her home in Freetown Saturday night at about 7:15.

She is 5’1”, about 125 pounds, and was wearing a blue sweatshirt, black shorts, and black sneakers.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact Detective Shane Kelly at 508-763-4017.