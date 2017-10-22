Red Sox announce Alex Cora as next manager

BOSTON (WPRI) – It’s official: the Red Sox have named Alex Cora as their next manager.

The team Tweeted the announcement Sunday afternoon.

Cora replaces John Farrell, who was fired at the end of the year after the second-straight ALDS exit.

According to the Red Sox, Cora, the 47th manager in club history, is on a three-year deal with an option for the 2021 season. He’s currently the bench coach of the Houston Astros, who are on their way to the World Series to play the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The team will introduce him at a press conference after the World Series.

Cora played for the Sox from 2005 to 2008 as a utility infielder as part of a 14-year career in the majors, winning the World Series in 2007. He also worked as a television analyst for ESPN after he retired from playing.