Super Bowl rematch with Atlanta set for 8:30 p.m.

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) – It’s rematch time in Foxboro as the Atlanta Falcons are in town to square off with the Patriots tonight at 8:30.

It’s likely to be a high-scoring affair, as the Patriots continue to wrestle with the combination of a high-powered offense and a terrible defense. Tom Brady ranks second in the league in passing yards and is tied for third in touchdowns. On the other side of the ball, the Patriots rank dead last in total yards allowed per game and passing yards allowed per game.

However, Atlanta has seen its fair share of struggles, with Matt Ryan experiencing a noticable dropoff in production so far this season and the team having blown several leads. One of the leading narratives on the airwaves in the week leading up to the game – whether or not Atlanta was permanently damaged by their Super Bowl collapse at the hands of the Patriots.

On the injury front, defensive backs Stephon Gilmore and Eric Rowe will not play, along with linebacker Harvey Langi. Corner Johnson Bademosi is listed as questionable.