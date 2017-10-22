Woman seriously hurt after being struck by car on highway

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – A woman was hospitalized with serious injuries after she was struck by a car Sunday morning on I-95.

State Police said that it happened at about 2:30 a.m. on 95 South right before the 195 overpass, by the hospitals in Providence.

The victim was standing outside a car that was pulled over when she was struck by another car. She was taken to Rhode Island Hospital for treatment. Troopers had no immediate updates on her condition.

The passenger in the stopped car wasn’t hurt, and the driver of the car that struck her stopped at the scene. Police haven’t said whether or not they plan to bring any charges against the striking driver.