North Smithfield crash sends at least 1 to hospital

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — Emergency crews responded Monday morning to a serious crash on Great Road in North Smithfield.

The head-on crash took place at about 7:45 a.m., leaving both vehicles heavily damaged.

At least one person was taken to the hospital, but the extent of that person’s injuries is not known at this time.

Great Road was closed for about two hours but has since reopened to traffic.

Eyewitness News has a crew at the scene gathering information. This story will be updated with the latest and we’ll have a live report at noon on WPRI 12.