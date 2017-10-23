Dolphins spotted in Narragansett Bay

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) — Atlantic dolphins were spotted in Narragansett Bay this past weekend, which is a rare sighting for the area.

It is unclear why the dolphins traveled deep into the bay. Local recreational fishermen suspect that they are feeding on above normal amounts of small ‘bait’ forage fish that are being found in the bay this time of the year. False Albacore and other fish species have been schooling up and feeding in the upper sections of the Narragansett Bay in large numbers this October which is somewhat uncommon as well.

Eyewitness News has reached out to Mystic Aquarium to find out just how rare it is to find dolphins deep into Narragansett Bay and our local waters and what the possible reasons are, and are awaiting comment.

If you are on the water and spot these magnificent creatures, please share with us at ReportIt! or ReportIt@wpri.com.

In the above video sent in by a local fisherman, a pod of dolphins swim around a boat in Narragansett Bay near the Mt Hope Bridge in between Portsmouth and Bristol.



Photos: Atlantic dolphins in Narragansett Bay View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Atlantic dolphins have been spotted by several boaters and fisherman in the Narragansett Bay in the vicinity of the Mt. Hope Bridge. (Photo: Lee Dooley / WPRI 12) Atlantic dolphins have been spotted by several boaters and fisherman in the Narragansett Bay in the vicinity of the Mt. Hope Bridge. (Photo: Lee Dooley / WPRI 12) Atlantic dolphins have been spotted by several boaters and fisherman in the Narragansett Bay in the vicinity of the Mt. Hope Bridge. (Photo: Lee Dooley / WPRI 12) Atlantic dolphins have been spotted by several boaters and fisherman in the Narragansett Bay in the vicinity of the Mt. Hope Bridge. (Photo: Lee Dooley / WPRI 12) Atlantic dolphins have been spotted by several boaters and fisherman in the Narragansett Bay in the vicinity of the Mt. Hope Bridge. (Photo: Lee Dooley / WPRI 12) Atlantic dolphins have been spotted by several boaters and fisherman in the Narragansett Bay in the vicinity of the Mt. Hope Bridge. (Photo: Lee Dooley / WPRI 12) Atlantic dolphins have been spotted by several boaters and fisherman in the Narragansett Bay in the vicinity of the Mt. Hope Bridge. (Photo: Lee Dooley / WPRI 12) Atlantic dolphins have been spotted by several boaters and fisherman in the Narragansett Bay in the vicinity of the Mt. Hope Bridge. (Photo: Lee Dooley / WPRI 12)