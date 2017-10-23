Fall is a truly beautiful time of year here in Southern New England! As the kids get settled into their new school routine don’t forget about celebrating family time.

Heather from The Children’s Workshop gives us some fun fall family getaway ideas:

What are the advantages of taking a quick getaway or day trip?

Today with increasing financial constraints, which limits many people from taking longer, farther vacations, the quick getaway is a fantastic option. A weekend getaway does not require you to use many vacation days if any at all. The trip can be taken over a long weekend allowing you to save your vacation days trips farther from home. Even just a weekend away can be enough to recharge your batteries.

Quick getaways or fall day trips can help the family as a whole relax, reset, and enjoy quality time spent with one another!

How can you budget for fall fun?

A weekend getaway does not have to break the bank. Many hotels and resorts offer weekend packages that may include meals, entertainment, and tickets to local attractions. These packages combined with driving rather than flying can create a very affordable fun filled weekend.

Start putting funds aside during the summer to reserve for fall fun!

Avoid eating out during the week, plan meals ahead to help you save!

Check out local blogs, parent groups, Facebook events, etc., for great deals!

What are some examples of fall family fun?

Apple and pumpkin picking

Visiting local farmer’s markets

Watch the sunset at one of RI’s great beaches!

Visit various fall festivals throughout the state

Take a family day trip to Newport! (Fort Adams, the Cliff Walk, the mansions, etc)

Visit a corn maze, go on a hayride

Plant fall flowers at your house!

Hosta pumpkin carving/painting party

Visit a local food festival

Visit a local farm or park and have a family photo shoot!

What if Mom and Dad don’t have the kids for the weekend?

The New England coast line is crammed with hidden gems that are perfect for romantic weekend getaways. From Maine to Cape Cod, small villages are filled with quaint bed and breakfasts. The ideal place for mom and dad to recharge their batteries.

