Fall fashion on a budget

With the cooler temps and colorful leaves – comes every fashion fan’s favorite time of year: Fall fashion! Andrea McHugh from Newport Stylephile stopped by “The Rhode Show” to share some of the must-have looks for the season.

Here’s what Andrea shared with us:

Fashion trends are, by very definition, all about the present. Some trends stick around for quite some time while others come and go in the blink of an eye. Knowing when to save and when to splurge is all about identifying styles that speak to you and your lifestyle.



One of the best places to get in-season styles without breaking the bank is at Wrentham Village Premium Outlets . With more than 170 brand name shops – each offering a savings of 25% – 65% off every single day – even the most discerning shopper will find something to wow their wardrobe.

TIP: Join Wrentham’s VIP Club to get additional savings and vouchers for a free VIP Coupon Book at Simon Guest Services.

TIP: Click here before you go for the inside scoop on special savings.

Now through the end of the month, Wrentham Village is dedicated to raising funds for the Susan G. Komen organization. As they have the past two years, with a $10 donation to the organization, Wrentham will provide shoppers with a discount card which offers 25% off one item at participating retailers (some participants include Kate Spade, Vineyard Vines, Michael Kors, Gap Factory store and many more). Important to note: all proceedsfrom the sale of Discount Cards go to Susan G. Komen (cards are available at Guest Services.)



Newport’s newest Bellevue Avenue boutique, free-spirited boho chic meets wearable pieces with longevity. Featured today on The Rhode Show:

At Harper & Tucker , visionary owners Dakota and Natalie have their fingers on the pulse when it comes to in-the-moment style. Think. Featured today on The Rhode Show:

Amery Maxi Dress in coral by Cleobella, $198 (PICTURED AT TOP) – For our pretty Parisian babe, the Amery Dress is made from soft flowing fabric. This easy-to-wear silhouette is one of our new favorite shapes for floating around the Champs-Élysées or on distant shores. With a low back and beautiful floral embroidery, the Amery Dress is made for sunlit strolls along the sea.





Knockout Maxi Dress Jacquard by Saltwater LUXE, $188 – The Knockout Maxi is a lightweight and effortless maxi dress featuring an elastic waist and open back detail. Made in LA.



Winslet slip dress by Gentle Fawn , $99

Kirin Poncho by Gentle Fawn, $58



Since new ownership has led Newport’s Laura Jean , women will find an expanded product line with a variety of premium denim brands, quality trendy pieces, gorgeous Irish sweaters and purses, Frye boots, jewelry by Uno de 50 and more. Featured today on The Rhode Show:

One-button, patchwork Irish sweater cardigan by Aran Woolen Mills (Westport, County Mayo, Ireland), $135

The Prima mid-rise cigarette corduroy by AG, $188



Any for the perfect after-work, post-yoga or comfy day longer pant, check out the authentic harem pant by One Tribe Apparel. All of these pants are handmade in Thailand and support elephant rescue. From $28