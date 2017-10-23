Gas prices continue to fall in RI, Mass.

Related Coverage WPRI.com Gas Tracker

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI/AP) — The price of gasoline is down in both Rhode Island and Massachusetts after its post-hurricane spike last month.

AAA Northeast said gas in both states is down two cents, making Rhode Island’s average price $2.58 per gallon and Massachusetts average price $2.49 per gallon.

Rhode Island’s gas prices are currently 12 cents above the national average of $2.46 while Massachusetts is only three cents above the national average.

Gas in Rhode Island is currently 34 cents higher than the average state price one year ago, while Massachusetts’ price is 35 cents higher than the state’s average one year ago.

The price of gas reached an average of $2.73 per gallon after Hurricane Harvey in Rhode Island and $2.70 in Massachusetts. The price has now fallen 15 cents in Rhode Island and 21 cents in Massachusetts since September.