In retrial, man again found guilty in Warwick murder

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A Providence man on Monday was convicted for the second time of killing a man in Warwick back in 2012.

After a two-week trial and two hours of deliberations, the jury found Tony Gonzalez, 29, guilty in the murder of 23-year-old Carl Cunningham, Jr.

Prosecutors proved that on the night of Jan. 22, 2012, Gonzalez showed up at his ex-girlfriend’s Nausaucket Avenue home with the intent of confronting her new boyfriend. He gained entry to the home and a struggle ensued, which led to Gonzalez firing his 9mm handgun 13 times.

Cunningham, who prosecutors said was not the intended target, was struck seven times, resulting in his death.

Gonzalez fled the scene and was arrested by Providence police the following morning.

He was found guilty in the murder back in Feb. 2013 but the case was later overturned by the Rhode Island Supreme Court, citing issues with the suppression of evidence found at the time of his arrest.

The jury on Monday also found Gonzalez guilty of assault with intent to commit murder and two counts of discharging a firearm while committing a crime of violence.