In the Kitchen: Shakshuka

GoProvidence.com brings us Executive Chef Noah Metnik from Waterman Grille making Shakshuka, a one-skillet North African and Middle Eastern dish of poached eggs in a spiced tomato sauce.
Ingredients:
- 2 ea. red and yellow peppers, julienned
- 1 ea. Spanish onion, julienned
- 1 tablespoon chopped garlic
- 1/4 cup olive oil
- 2 tablespoons harissa
- 1 tablespoon tomato paste
- 1 32 oz. can plum tomato, crushed
- 2 bay leaves
- 8 eggs
- 4 pieces Syrian flat bread
- 1 cup yogurt
- Chopped parsley
- Extra virgin olive oil
Directions:
- In a medium rondeau (or other wide, and not-to-deep pan), heat the olive oil and gently sweat the harissa and tomato paste.
- Add the peppers, onions, garlic, and bay leaves, season and cook on medium heat, season with salt and pepper. Stir frequently so it does not scorch.
- Once the vegetables are half cooked, add the plum tomato, season, and continue to cook until desired consistency is reached.
- Season to taste with salt and pepper
Finishing the Dish
- Poach the eggs in salted water with a splash of white vinegar
- Toast or grill the flatbread, and cut into smaller pieces
- Spoon the shakshuka into 4 shallow bowls, place 2 eggs in each bowl, spoon some yogurt into each portion and finish with chopped parsley and extra virgin olive oil.
WATCH this segment LIVE on The Rhode Show on WPRI 12 or live streaming right here from 9-10am.