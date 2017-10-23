Joe DeLorenzo: ‘I sincerely apologize to everyone’

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Embattled Rhode Island Democratic Party 2nd Vice Chair Joseph DeLorenzo issued an apology Monday for controversial comments he made last week about Rep. Teresa Tanzi’s sexual-harassment allegations.

“I sincerely apologize to everyone for my recent unfortunate remarks,” DeLorenzo, a former Cranston state representative, wrote in a statement. “As a husband, father of two daughters, and grandfather to two granddaughters, I never meant to minimize the problems of sexual harassment, which is a very serious issue.”

“I was originally trying to express my disappointment in the Democratic Party’s movement to the far left and the challenge to Joe Paolino as the National Committeeman,” DeLorenzo continued, referring to Cranston Sen. Joshua Miller’s short-lived campaign against Paolino to be one of Rhode Island’s representatives on the Democratic National Committee.

“As a lifelong Democrat, my hope is that we can all work together and repair the divisions within our party,” DeLorenzo said. “I never intended to create any controversy and am sorry for doing so.”

DeLorenzo’s public apology comes after House Speaker Nicholas Mattiello, a fellow Cranston Democrat who effectively controls the state party, called on him to do so Friday evening. Nearly every other prominent elected Democrat in the state has called on DeLorenzo to resign his post in the party, and progressive activists have signaled they may push for his ouster.

State Sen. Jeanine Calkin, D-Warwick, almost immediately said she was not satisfied with DeLorenzo’s apology.

Not good enough. He has insulted half his party, and his resistance to moving left shows how out of touch he is with RI Dem voters. 1/x https://t.co/h72o416mCz — Jeanine Calkin (@jeaninecalkin) October 23, 2017

DeLorenzo, 75, said he’s served as a vice-chairman of the Rhode Island Democratic State Central Committee for 27 years. The committee, which serves as the state party’s governing body, has long been effectively controlled by the House speaker.

The firestorm started a week ago when DeLorenzo told The Providence Journal the party was being taken over by progressives, bemoaning former House Majority Leader John DeSimone’s 2016 primary loss to a progressive challenger, now-Rep. Marcia Ranglin-Vassell.

DeLorenzo’s comments led to a petition by a number of mostly female Democrats, including Tanzi and Sen. Gayle Goldin, calling on him to resign his party leadership role for “comments that were divisive, offensive and insulting.” The fury on the left increased exponentially after DeLorenzo gave an interview to WADK’s John DePetro where he suggested Tanzi should reveal who sexually harassed her at the State House and questioned her account.

“Don’t just make a blanket accusation,” DeLorenzo told DePetro. “Someone might have said, ‘Teresa, your hair looks good’ – and I’ve met her, I think, twice in my life – ‘Your hair looks good.’ ‘Oh, you’re harassing me.’”

“But as far as going out there and saying, ‘For sexual favors we’ll pass your bill’? Eh, I don’t think so,” he said, chuckling.

Ted Nesi (tnesi@wpri.com) covers politics and the economy for WPRI.com. He writes Nesi’s Notes on Saturdays and hosts Executive Suite. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook