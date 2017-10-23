Mansfield firefighter arrested, charged with OUI

MANSFIELD, Mass. (WPRI) – A Mansfield firefighter was in court Monday after police say he was caught driving drunk with his child in the car.

James Devine faces charges of negligent operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop for police, marked lane violations and operating under the influence, second offense. He also faces a charge of child endangerment, his attorney saying he had his 9-year-old daughter in the car at the time of the incident.

Devine was arrested on Flora Road in Attleboro just hours after he was involved in a reported hit and run in Mansfield. According to a Mansfield Police log, a woman told police she was stopped at a light on South Main Street and was rear-ended by Devine. She said he seemed impaired when she spoke to him.

Devine was released on $1,500 cash bail Monday, with the condition that he seek treatment.

“What he’s doing right now is planning to enroll in an inpatient program that’s offered through the fire department,” Devine’s defense attorney Gary Pelletier told reporters outside of court.

Devine has been with the Mansfield fire department for 10 years. The chief of the Mansfield fire department says Devine has been placed on leave pending the outcome of the investigation.