Mass. AG meets with local officials to discuss opioid epidemic in Fall River, surrounding areas

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) – Local officials met in Fall River on Monday to share their concerns about the opioid epidemic in the city.

Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healy got together with community leaders and moderated a round table discussion about the challenges and barriers faced by Fall River and the surrounding communities combating the opioid epidemic.

The group also discussed the need for prevention and programming in schools throughout the area.

“In my mind, it really relates to our country’s failure to deal in meaningful ways with substance use and mental health, both of which are really real for most of our families in one form and another,” Healy said during the discussion.

Healy called the crisis a man-made problem that is having an impact on lives every day.