Patricia Morgan announces run for RI governor

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – State Representative Patricia Morgan has become the first Republican to formally challenge Governor Gina Raimondo.

Morgan announced her candidacy for the 2018 election early Monday morning through a video she posted online.

“Now, more than ever, we need that grounded leadership and a clear vision and strategy of what needs to be fixed, to guide our Ocean State back to prosperity,” Morgan said in her announcement.

Morgan is likely to face Cranston Mayor Allan Fung and former representative Joe Trillo for the Republican nomination, though neither has formally announced their candidacy at this time.