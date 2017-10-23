Pawtucket man charged in Chad Brown killing

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Pawtucket man has been arrested and charged with gunning down another man in Providence over the summer.

The Providence County Grand Jury handed up an indictment charging Howard Watson in the murder of 34-year-old Mackenzie Irons, according to the office of Attorney General Peter Kilmartin.

Irons was shot and killed near the corner of Donelson and June Streets in the Chad Brown housing complex on the night of July 31.

Watson, 59, of Jefferson Street, was arraigned Monday on charges of murder, discharging a firearm while committing a crime of violence, and possession of a firearm without a license. He was ordered held without bail.