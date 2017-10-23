Police investigating robbery at Attleboro credit union

ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Police are searching for a suspect after an Attleboro credit union was robbed Monday morning.

According to city police, the Attleboro Municipal Federal Credit Union on S. Main Street was held up just before 10 a.m.

The Sun Chronicle reports a white male suspect passed a note to a teller and made off with an undisclosed amount of cash, fleeing towards Union Street. The suspect stands about 5-foot-8 or 5-foot-9 and was wearing a gray, hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and blue plastic gloves, police told the paper.

