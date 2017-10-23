Police searching for man in connection to national ‘flim-‘flam’ scam

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Providence police are working with the Department of Homeland Security to search for a man who they say is involved in a “flim-flam” or sleight of hand deception scam at financial institutions across the country.

On Oct. 14, police say the suspect committed the same quick-change scam and stole over $1,000 from a bank in Providence. Police say he then tried to do so at another bank in Providence days later but was unsuccessful.

According to police, the suspect is usually well dressed and he enters a bank and approaches a teller asking to exchange U.S. currency for different bill denominations. While the teller is conducting the transaction, police say the suspect distracts or confuses the teller and conceals some of the bills by sleight of hand tactic. The suspect then leaves with the money with the bank not realizing the shortage until their drawers are balanced at closing time.

The suspect is described as a heavyset dark-skinned male, approximately 60 years old with a lazy right eye and a heavy accent. Police say the suspect frequently uses cabs and may stay at area hotels until he moves to another area.

According to police, the man has used multiple aliases when arrested and is currently wanted under the names of Saidon Joyan, Christian Prince Gaston and Ousmane Kounta.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect should contact the Department of Homeland Security at (716) 464-5989.