Red Cross assisting 2 families after East Providence fire

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The American Red Cross is providing assistance to two East Providence families after their homes were damaged in a fire.

The fire forced residents from their units in the Evergreen apartment complex around 1 a.m. Monday. Officials said the fire started in a kitchen and spread to some cabinets.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Red Cross said it’s providing the families with comfort kits, which contain personal care items such as toothbrushes, deodorant and other items they might not have been able to gather during the fire. Recovery envelopes containing helpful information were also provided.

According to the Red Cross, caseworkers plan to follow up with the affected families in the coming days to work on a long-term recovery plan.