Silver Alert issued for Central Falls man

CENTRAL FALLS, R.I. (WPRI) – Central Falls Police are still searching for a man who went missing Sunday afternoon.

Police say Juan Marty Garcia, 59, has Alzheimer’s and does not have his medication with him.

Garcia was last seen wearing olive green pants, a black jacket with red and white stripes on the sleeves, and black shoes.

According to police, Garcia drove away in a white 2006 Honda Pilot with Rhode Island license plates reading PY-101.

Anyone who may have seen Garcia or the vehicle are asked to contact Central Falls Police immediately.