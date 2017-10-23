Two new stores coming to Rhode Island Mall

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) – Two new stores are set to open inside the Rhode Island Mall, Eyewitness News has confirmed.

At Home and Raymour & Flanigan are both coming to the former Midland Mall in Warwick, according to David Bramble, managing partner of the mall’s developer, MCB Real Estate.

“Things are looking really good at this location,” Bramble wrote in an email to Eyewitness News.

The two home furnishing stores join Dick’s Sporting Goods and Planet Fitness as the newest additions to the mall, which is also home to Kohl’s, Wal-Mart and Burlington Coat Factory. Longtime tenant Sears closed its doors in September as part of a nationwide downsizing.

At Home’s current Warwick location on Bald Hill Road had been caught up in a legal battle with the Home Depot, which filed a Superior Court lawsuit against At Home Stores, LLC earlier this year. In the suit, Home Depot said they had signed an agreement years ago to prevent a direct competitor from moving into the neighboring property, formerly home to Sam’s Club. The two sides reached a settlement in August.

“At Home has signed a lease at the Rhode Island Mall for its new Warwick location,” wrote At Home spokesperson Carey Marin in a statement. “We will begin construction in a few weeks with an expected opening in late spring of 2018. We are excited to be in a better location in Warwick and to offer our full assortment of more than 50,000 home décor products at our new location in Warwick next year. As one of the fastest growing retailers in the country, At Home is committed to serving the greater Providence market in both Warwick and Seekonk.”

It’s unclear when Raymour & Flanigan will open its new store at the mall. The furniture company has another Warwick location on Quaker Lane. An email to the company seeking comment wasn’t immediately returned.

MCB Real Estate acquired the Rhode Island Mall from Winstanley Enterprises and Surrey Equities in mid-2015, converting the former open-atrium shopping center into several big box store spaces.

The space opened as the Midland Mall in 1967, when it was the first two-story mall in the state. But after years of decline it lost its final interior stores in 2011, and the empty shell sat vacant until Burlington Coat Factory opened last summer. In 2014, developers said they hoped to turn the mall into factory outlets, but abandoned the plan about a year later.