Vegetable products recalled due to possible Listeria contamination

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A California-based company is recalling a number of vegetable products because they could be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, Mann Packing issued the recall after a single positive result came up during random sampling by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

No illnesses have been reported to date as a result of consuming the products, the FDA says.

Listeria is a bacteria that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people and those with weakened immune systems, as well as short-term symptoms in healthy individuals.

The recalled products were distributed throughout the United States and Canada. They have “best if used by” dates ranging from Oct. 11 to Oct. 20 printed on the front of the packaging.

Consumers should discard the affected products or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Anyone with questions can contact Mann Packing’s 24-hour consumer line at 888-470-2681.