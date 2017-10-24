Cumberland fire commissioner faces charges in alleged union hall fight

CUMBERLAND, R.I. (WPRI) — A commissioner with the Cumberland Fire District’s board faced a judge Tuesday, accused of assaulting a former board member.

Paul Santoro, 51, was arraigned on charges of felony assault and disorderly conduct tied to an altercation earlier this month at the town’s Public Safety Union Hall on Cray Street.

Investigators allege Santoro pushed Christopher Parent into a hot grill.

Parent was a former fire commissioner in Cumberland, according to the Providence Journal. The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.

Santoro, who’s also a physician, turned himself in after the reported incident.

Following his arraignment Tuesday, Santoro was released on $10,000 personal recognizance with an order to have no contact with the victim. He’s due back in court in January.