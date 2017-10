PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A worker was rushed to the hospital with third-degree burns to his face and legs following an explosion at a scrap metal recycling center on Salem Street in Providence.

According to fire officials on scene, a scrap fuel tank ignited while the worker was cutting into it.

The worker’s injuries are considered very serious, but not life-threatening, officials said.

