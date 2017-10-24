FCC approves sale of 95.5 FM license

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The Federal Communications Commission has signed off on the sale of WBRU’s 95.5 FM license to Educational Media Foundation (EMF), a Christian music network.

Brown Broadcasting Services, the nonprofit that runs WBRU, and the station announced the FCC approval in a news release Tuesday, close to two months after WBRU ended its over-the-air programming on 95.5 and moved to an online-only format.

“FCC approval is a critical and near-final step in the transfer of the license,” Kishanee Haththotuwegama, general manager of WBRU, said in a statement. “Since the new programming started on 95.5, WBRU members have expanded other operations of the student workshop, adding two 24/7 streams, creating a new app for listening, and beginning production of podcasts on both music and news topics.

In August, WBRU announced the license for their 95.5 FM signal had been sold to EMF for $5.63 million; the money will now be used for an endowment for the educational workshop component of the radio station. On Sept. 1, the FM station’s call letters changed to WLVO and EMF began to play Christian adult-contemporary music; WBRU officially went off the FM airwaves.

The alt-rock programming WBRU has been known for since 1966 is still available online, and students say interest in the radio workshop has grown.

“Recruitment of students interested in working at WBRU grew more than 50% with the change from radio to a wide-ranging media workshop,” said Haththotuwegama. “We are fulfilling our mission by establishing a foothold in the areas where students feel they can experiment and grow.”

Many were unhappy about the sale of the 95.5 FM signal, however: one alum started an online movement to stop it, and another recent graduate raised questions about the process that ended in the vote to sell. Brown University President Christina Paxson at one point stepped in and offered to help the station financially.