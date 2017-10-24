Hawkins Street Bridge closing to traffic for improvements

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The City of Providence closed the Hawkins Street Bridge on Tuesday at 6 p.m. after the Rhode Island Department of Transportation recommended it.

The bridge crosses the West River and Route 146. Traffic signs and concrete jersey barriers will block both bridge entrances. The Department of Public Works and Providence Police will be present to facilitate traffic.

Residents should expect delays and seek alternate routes.

The bridge was included in a recently passed Capital Improvement Plan (CIP) and scheduled for improvements in Fiscal Year 2019. The city is evaluating a timeline and funding opportunities to address these issues sooner than scheduled.