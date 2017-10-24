In the Kitchen: Sauté of RI Mushrooms

In the kitchen today, Discover Newport brings us Chef Richard Silva from the White Horse Tavern making a Sauté of RI Mushrooms with Madeira Wine, Herbs and Cultured Butter over Grilled Bread with Black Garlic and Grey Barn Blue Bird Blue Cheese.

Ingredients:

6 tablespoons (3/4 stick) unsalted butter, divided

2 tablespoons canola oil, divided

4 small shallots, finely chopped (about 1 cup)

Kosher salt, freshly ground pepper

1/4 cup Madeira Wine

1 pound RI Grown Pioppinis, Blue Oyster, King Trumpets, Brown and White Beech, Maiitake, and Shiitake

1 teaspoon fresh parsley, thyme, rosemary, minced

½ cup Blue Cheese, Crumbled

2 Tbsp Black Garlic Puree

6 pieces French Baguette, sliced on a bias and grilled

Directions:

Melt 3 tablespoons butter with 1 tablespoon oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add shallot, season with salt and pepper, and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened and lightly golden, 4–5 minutes. Add mushrooms and cook until seared through. Stir in wine and cook until liquid is reduced by half, about 2 minutes. Add the butter, stirring constantly and cook until slightly thickened, about 2 minutes. Stir in 1 teaspoon Herb Mix. Season to taste with salt, pepper, and lemon juice. Divide evenly on Grilled Sliced Baguette with a swirl of black garlic puree and a crumble of blue cheese over the top.

