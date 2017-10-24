In the Kitchen: Sauté of RI Mushrooms

In the kitchen today, Discover Newport brings us Chef Richard Silva from the White Horse Tavern making a Sauté of RI Mushrooms with Madeira Wine, Herbs and Cultured Butter over Grilled Bread with Black Garlic and Grey Barn Blue Bird Blue Cheese.
Ingredients:
- 6 tablespoons (3/4 stick) unsalted butter, divided
- 2 tablespoons canola oil, divided
- 4 small shallots, finely chopped (about 1 cup)
- Kosher salt, freshly ground pepper
- 1/4 cup Madeira Wine
- 1 pound RI Grown Pioppinis, Blue Oyster, King Trumpets, Brown and White Beech, Maiitake, and Shiitake
- 1 teaspoon fresh parsley, thyme, rosemary, minced
- ½ cup Blue Cheese, Crumbled
- 2 Tbsp Black Garlic Puree
- 6 pieces French Baguette, sliced on a bias and grilled
Directions:
- Melt 3 tablespoons butter with 1 tablespoon oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat.
- Add shallot, season with salt and pepper, and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened and lightly golden, 4–5 minutes.
- Add mushrooms and cook until seared through.
- Stir in wine and cook until liquid is reduced by half, about 2 minutes.
- Add the butter, stirring constantly and cook until slightly thickened, about 2 minutes.
- Stir in 1 teaspoon Herb Mix. Season to taste with salt, pepper, and lemon juice.
- Divide evenly on Grilled Sliced Baguette with a swirl of black garlic puree and a crumble of blue cheese over the top.
