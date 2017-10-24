Infant motion seats recalled due to fire hazard

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Fisher-Price is recalling thousands of infant seats after receiving 36 reports of the product overheating, including one report of a fire within the motor housing.

The recall includes Soothing Motion Seats and Smart Connect Soothing Motion Seats, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

No injuries have been reported to date.

The following model numbers are affected, which can be found on the underside of the motor housing:

Fisher-Price Soothing Motions Seats model numbers CMR35, CMR36, CMR37 and DYH22

Smart Connect Soothing Motions Seats model number CMR39

The seats were sold from Nov. 2015 through Oct. 2017 at BuybuyBaby, Target, Toys ‘R’ Us, Walmart and other stores nationwide, as well as Amazon.com and other online retailers.

Consumers should stop using the seats immediately and contact Fisher-Price at 800-432-5437 for a full refund.