Johnston man pleads guilty to selling fentanyl, heroin to undercover officer

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A Johnston man pleaded guilty Monday to trafficking fentanyl and heroin.

Michael Persaud, 30, admitted in federal court that he arranged the sale and delivery of nearly 22 grams of fentanyl and 2 grams of heroin to an undercover police officer over a period of four and a half months.

Police said they seized an additional 44 grams of fentanyl when they executed a search warrant at the Providence home of the mother of one of Persaud’s children.

Persaud pleaded guilty to five counts of distribution of fentanyl and one count each of possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl and distribution of heroin. He’s currently being held in federal custody and is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 9, 2018.