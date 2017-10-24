Man admits possessing thousands of child pornography images

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island man has pleaded guilty in federal court to possessing more than 7,000 images of child pornography.

The U.S. attorney’s office says 39-year-old Joseph Seymour, of West Warwick, Rhode Island, acknowledged in U.S. District Court in Providence Tuesday that he was in possession of more than 7,000 digital images or videos of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct in July 2016.

The office says a Tempe, Arizona, computer repair service notified the Tempe Police Department that they discovered images on a digital hard drive that appeared to be child pornography. A Rhode Island company had sent the hard drive there.

The Rhode Island State Police were contacted. Seymour was arrested in December 2016 following a search of his residence.

He’s scheduled to be sentenced in January.