Massachusetts man charged with killing 2 kittens on farm

MILFORD, Mass. (AP) — Police say a Massachusetts man who allegedly killed two kittens on a farm is facing animal cruelty charges.

Miguel Medina, of Milford, was arrested last week. Officers had responded to Ferrucci’s Farm after the owners asked them to remove Medina, who had been living in a camper behind the farm.

Police say that after Medina left, a witness told officers that Medina had showed him what he did to the kittens. Another witness told officers that Medina talked about killing kittens “for fun when he is bored.”

Police allege the 22-year-old Medina threw one of the kittens into a wall and burned the other animal.

Medina is charged with one count of animal cruelty and two counts of killing or maiming an animal. It’s unclear if he has an attorney.