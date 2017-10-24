New Bedford man sentenced to prison for armed robberies

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — A New Bedford man who police say robbed two different convenience stores on the same day in May 2016 has been sentenced to serve three to five years in state prison, according to the office of Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn III.

Justin Gurn, 33, pleaded guilty in Fall River Superior Court last week to a two-count indictment that charged him with armed robbery and armed and masked robbery.

Prosecutors say on the afternoon of May 28, 2016, Gurn walked into the XTRA Mart on Durfee Street armed with a knife and robbed the store of about $300. A few hours later, he entered JC’s Variety Store wearing a shirt over his face and robbed the clerk at knifepoint for about $400.

The DA’s office said the second clerk knew the defendant from past interactions at the store and identified him from a photo array. Gurn was then arrested a short time later by New Bedford police.

“This defendant is robbing innocent civilians who are just trying to make a living,” Quinn said in a statement. “This violent behavior is unacceptable and there must be accountability for this defendant and other who engage in this conduct.”

The judge also placed Gurn on probation for three years upon completion of his prison term.