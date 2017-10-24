North Attleboro residents using private system without water for days

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — About 100 customers in North Attleboro who are on private water system are relieved they finally have water back after about four days without it.

But they say the owner of that private company is not equipped to manage the water company and would like to see the town take over.

“It’s been horrendous,” resident Donald Gibson said.

Donald and Sandy Gibson have lived in their home for 50 years. For roughly 72 hours starting Saturday afternoon, they would turn on the faucet and nothing would come out.

It was all caused by a broken pipe in the private water system owned by Kings Grant Water Co. Neighbors say its president, John Brady, was looking for the leak for days before being able to find it.

“It took him three days to get this water leak found, that is unheard of,” Sandy Gibson said.

Brady said finding the break was the hardest part.

The town’s public works director Mark Hollowell offered Brady help on Saturday, but says Brady didn’t opt to accept it until Monday.

Brady says his crews usually deal with breaks in a matter of hours. On Monday they helped with finding it and on Tuesday they helped with fixing it.

“They helped me complete the project and im glad that people can get water back,” Brady said.

Several neighbors say they would like to see the town take over the privately owned water company.

“I do know I think it would be in the public’s best interest for that to be under us,” Hollowell said.

Brady said he’s willing to sell the company.

Hollowell said they’ve had discussions about that that are ongoing, but the two sides seem to have different ideas on a cost. He also said a boil water notice for those residents will still be in place until at least Thursday.